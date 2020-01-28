Police asking for public to remain vigilant after robbery at Kennedy High School

Cedar Rapids Police said a man with a gun robbed an 18-year-old student in the Kennedy High School parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Police tell said the student was not injured in the Monday, January 28, 2020, incident, but the robber showed a gun and took her cell phone.

"I only heard about it," Brick Breckke, a 17-year-old student at Kennedy, said. "Couple of people talking about it around the school and around the hallways."

Breckke said he is not concerned about walking alone in the parking lot after what occurred on campus. Police, however, are not taking any chances. Officer Shannon Sampson said they have increased patrols in the area.

Sampson said the robbery was all caught on-camera. Authorities have chosen not to release the video at this time but investigators said it shows a man walking around the area, appearing to avoid approaching those in groups, and that when he saw someone alone he made his move.

"The female that was approached, she was alone, she was walking to her vehicle, and we believe that it appears as if he was kind of watching the parking lot," Sampson said.

The robbery is not the only crime that has happened around the high school in recent weeks. On New Year's Day, a shooting happened across the street from the school. No one was hurt in that incident, though a home was hit with several bullets.

Linda Langston, a member of the city's S.E.T. Fund, a group made up of school, county and city leaders who worked to address a wide range of issues facing young people in the area. One of their goals was to continue to build relationships between police and community members.

"I think we have to really reengage," Langston said. "This gives us an opportunity to say we've made some progress and this is good but we have more progress to make."

Cedar Rapids Schools spokesperson Akwi Nji told KCRG-TV9 no one from the District would take part in an interview to discuss how they are responding in the wake of what has occurred.

A letter sent home to parents from the school district said there is no evidence the robber is a Kennedy student and that they are encouraging students to try to avoid being in the parking lots alone.

No member of the Cedar Rapids School Board responded to a request for an on-camera interview. In a statement, board president Nancy Humbles said that safety remains a "top priority".

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.