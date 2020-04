Cedar Rapids police responded to an alarm at the BP gas station at 2824 1st Ave NE at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers said they found a window had been broken and entry to the business had been made.

Officers also said they were able to capture a 14-year-old suspect after a brief pursuit on foot.

The suspect was arrested and charged with interference, theft in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and burglary in the third degree.