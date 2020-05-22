Cedar Rapids police are investigating a suspicious death after a welfare check Friday morning.

Police received a request to perform a welfare check at a home on B Avenue NW, when the individual living there could not be reached.

Officers arrived to the residence at 9:53 a.m. They then looked through the window and saw a victim laying on the flood inside. The officers entered the residence and determined the person was deceased.

The death is considered suspicious and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The victim will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.