Cedar Rapids officials warn residents to shovel their sidewalks or face fines

If you are a Cedar Rapids resident and you have yet to clear the sidewalk in front of your home since the most recent snowfall, city officials have a message for you: clear it up, or be prepared to pay a fine.

A snowy sidewalk in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The City of Cedar Rapids gives all property owners 48 hours to clear sidewalks of ice and snow after a storm. Those who do not comply risk getting a letter from the city warning that if the snow is not moved, then they will send someone out to do it for you.

Failing to clear away snow after receiving a warning letter from the city comes with it a fine of over $300. The fines this year are about $20 higher than they were last year.

So far this winter season, the city has sent 136 letters out to property owners alerting them of their need to clear snow following complaints made by other residents. Despite the number of letters sent out, Steve Hershner, Cedar Rapids Utilities Director, said they have yet to issue any fines this season.

"We'll follow up after that letter to do the on-site inspection," Hershner said. "If it's not taken care of at that time we prepare a work order and go out and do it".

During the previous winter weather season, the city sent crews to clear the sidewalks in front of 58 properties.

Hershner said he thinks it is a good idea that people ask their neighbors with problem sidewalks to clear the snow before getting the city involved. Complaints, however, can be made by contacting the Cedar Rapids Solid Waste Agency.