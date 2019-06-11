Cedar Rapids officials report feds 'close the file' on their ADA compliance work

The city of Cedar Rapids says it will continue improvements after the federal government closed its file concerning Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

The City has been working since 2015 to get their properties up to code at facilities and sidewalks. Since then, the city has already invested $18 million and installed 4,000 curb ramps.

Deputy City Manager Sandi Fowler says she is excited over the development and proud of the work done.

"Our citizens are probably living in one of the most compliant cities in the country right now," said Fowler. "You take it for granted because you should be able to take it for granted."

Fowler says the city is planning to spend another 12 to 17 million dollars on future ADA compliance projects.