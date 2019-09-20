Cedar Rapids now part of federal program to help keep young adults from homelessness

Every month, three young adults leave the foster care system in Linn County and face homelessness. That's why Cedar Rapids was chosen to be a part of a new federal program, 'Foster Youth to Independence Initiative.'

The initiative is designed to serve young adults who are or will soon be, aging out of the foster care system.

“Nobody should start off their life without stable housing,” said Jason Olson, HUD regional administrator. “With stable housing, you can get that better education, you can live healthier, and you can get a better job.”

City leaders and local organizations worked with HUD representatives on Friday to decide the program's details.

“We are very excited to team with you in this effort, and appreciate the opportunity that you’ve given us to be a part of this new initiative, and look forward to making an effort with everybody in this room to prove that it works,” said Olson.

