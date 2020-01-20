Cedar Rapids non-profits blame winter weather for increase in food need

Two Cedar Rapids non-profits that serve food insecure populations say they are in need of more donations.

Food donations typically drop this time of year immediately after the holidays but the situation may have gotten more desperate in recent days because of prolonged cold weather and snow.

"We see a huge impact when it's cold," said Kate Getty, the executive director for Metro Catholic Outreach. "We have a lot more of our homeless families and friends coming in."

As winter weather has continued Getty says the number of food insecure people seeking the free food bags they provide is rising at a pace she says isn't typical.

"We have been busier than normal years because the cold has been so prolonged," said Getty.

Getty tells TV9 she and her team are doing their best to meet the need but their supplies are dwindling. Getty showed TV9 Monday morning their food pantry where many shelves were bare.

The Catholic Worker House, which houses around 40 homeless people, is another Cedar Rapids organization that reports they too have been impacted by winter weather.

"We've definitely been full," said director, Larissa Ruffin.

Ruffin says it is not unusual for them to be full this time of year but what is not is just how many people are knocking on their door looking for food.

"I had only been seeing one person pretty regularly, maybe once a month get some items, and I've had at least five," said Ruffin.

The increased number in people seeking help Ruffin reports has also depleted their food supplies.

"They're not able to go down to the meal sites for lunch, they're not able to go the dinner meal sites, they're just not able to get to those places, even with a bus pass, it's just freezing cold," said Ruffin.

Both organizations' leadership say their current situation can be improved if people donate more items. They also say folks should consider including hygiene products, like toilet paper, in any donation too.