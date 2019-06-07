Cedar Rapids neighborhood looking to bring community together with food truck celebrations

For kids at Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park on a summer Friday afternoon, life is bliss. They bounce around in the splash pad, play catch with friends, and take a swing on the playground in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

"Every community deserves a great place, and I think that Redmond Park is anchored right in the center of Wellington Heights and really could be our great place and already is," Wellington Heights resident Phillip Platz said.

But often, Wellington Heights and Redmond Park only make the news when something bad happens.

"I think that's an unfair positioning, that this area has a bad reputation," Platz said. "I think, just look at how many people walking, biking through today just proves the exact opposite."

Now Platz and other Wellington Heights neighbors are out to show that with a weekly get-together.

"Just a great opportunity for neighbors to gather, get to know one another, have some food in a beautiful park," Platz said.

Starting June 21 through mid-September, food trucks are coming to Redmond Park every Friday during the summer. Platz said they also plan to have family games and activities and live music for some weeks.

Among the trucks already signed up is the Road Rooster, which specializes in what its owner calls "Iowa food."

"We serve local products. We focus on farm fresh," owner Wendy Granger said.

The summer is an especially busy season for eastern Iowa food trucks, and the Road Rooster is no exception.

"We are actually booked every day in June, July, and August, and we are booked about half of the month of September already," Granger said.

But they jumped at the opportunity to join Food Truck Fridays in this neighborhood.

"We store our truck here in Wellington Heights," Granger said. "We are in this area day and night, weekends, and we are part of the community."

"I grew up here. I live in that house right there," chef Josh Lafferty added.

Now they, Platz and other neighbors want to know their community even better.

"All you have to do is spend time in this community to know that it really is a nice community," Granger said.

"And food brings people together," Lafferty added.