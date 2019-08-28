Archaeologists surveying historic Cedar Rapids neighborhood for national list

The City of Cedar Rapids announced it's conducting a historic evaluation in the Bever Woods area.

Homes in the Bever Woods neighborhood on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

The city received an $18,000 grant from the state to fund the survey. They'll be looking at the architecture to see if any homes in the neighborhood could be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There's a chance the whole area could be designated as either a local or national historic district.

“It helps with the character of a community to know where you've come from, and what was involved in the building of the city," Adam Lindenlaub, a city planner for Cedar Rapids, said. "It's a marketing tool really for people who are looking for these types of homes or historic districts."

An open house is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at Grant Wood Elementary School.

The city is also encouraging people to share any pictures they have of the homes around Bever Woods.