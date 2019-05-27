Cedar Rapids native to make Major League Baseball debut Monday

A Cedar Rapids native is set to make his major-league debut on Monday.

Mitch Keller, who attended Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, will make his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MILB.com. He'll start game two of a doubleheader in Cincinnati.

As of May 2019, Keller, 23, is ranked as the #21 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com.

Keller was selected in the second round of the 2014 Draft and rose through the Pirates system.

He was with Double-A Altoona for most of last season and got the start for Team USA in the All-Star Futures Game. He had a 2.72 ERA in his first 14 starts.

The first game of Monday's doubleheader is set to start at 12:10 p.m. (Iowa time). The second is slated is for 6:10 p.m.