Cedar Rapids named among "best run" cities

Cedar Rapids is one of the best-run cities in the country, according to new rankings from WalletHub.

The rankings are based on what WalletHub called "operating efficiency.

It factored in several ratings for city services and compared it with the city's budget per capita.

Overall, Cedar Rapids ranked the 15th "best-run city" on the list. Des Moines was the only other Iowa city in the rankings, coming in at 50th.

Nampa, Idaho was number one, based largely on its ranking for a low budget. Here's the top 5:

1.) Nampa, ID

2.) Provo, UT

3.) Boise, ID

4.) Durham, NC

5.) Lexington-Fayette, KY

15.) Cedar Rapids, IA





Breaking down the ratings, Cedar Rapids ranked 23rd for quality of city services and had the 26th lowest budget per capita.

Under the quality of city services, Cedar Rapids got high marks for its strong economy (12th) as well as financial stability (30th), health (34th) and safety (34th) among the 150 cities studied. Its lowest ranking was for education level (100th), based on high school graduation rates.