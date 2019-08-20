Cedar Rapids named #2 city on website's list of "Best Home Base Cities for Road Trippers"

Cedar Rapids has appeared on lists of the nation's best-run cities and was highly-ranked for LGBTQ equality, and it can add another notch to its belt on Tuesday.

Livability.com, a website that routinely ranks American cities based on a variety of different criteria, has ranked Cedar Rapids the number 2 city on a top 10 list for "Best Home Base Cities for Road Trippers."

The website determined the list based on several different factors, including the cost of living, location nearby to other attractions, and having things to do locally.

It specifically cited Cedar Rapids for its low median home price, presence of a blend of Fortune 500 companies and local small businesses, and a variety of public parks. It named cities such as St. Louis, Chicago, and Minneapolis as close enough for a road trip.

The Field of Dreams, located in Dyersville, was named "Best Roadside Attraction Near Cedar Rapids," according to Livability.

Cedar Rapids ranked number 50 on Livability's list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the United States in 2019. Iowa City ranked number 4, Ames number 33, and Des Moines number 96.