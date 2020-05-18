Cedar Rapids museum takes financial loss, postpones fundraiser amid pandemic

Museums remain closed across the state as Iowa starts the process of reopening and those closures mean fewer visitors, and dollars, to help operate those facilities.

A sign for the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Photo date: Monday, May 18, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

At the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids, 90 to 100 people usually visit on an average day during the spring and summer months. With no visitors, however, the museum is taking a financial hit.

The museum closed its doors to visitors on March 15. Cecilia Rokusek, the museum's director and CEO, said the last two months had a big impact on their revenue sources. Not only from the lack of visitors but also because they are aren't able to rent event spaces for weddings and meetings.

The museum also had to postpone its major fundraising gala, which marks the 25th anniversary of the building, but Rokusek said now is not the time to ask for money.

“What we did right away, the first week after we closed is we made a calling list of every single one of our almost 2,000 members, no matter where they lived, the Staff all took a calling list, not to ask for money, but to say how are you, we are thinking of you and during this period do you need anything,” Rokusek said.

Rokusek said these closures are creating devastating times for museums and cultural organizations, but they should be considered as the county begins to reopen.

“We know that museums and we know that art exhibits and different cultural venues are good for the body and good for mental health," Rokusek said. "So, I think if we think about personal safety now, think about reviving the economy, which we have to do, we have to equally think about how important it is to keep our cultural engagement and cultural health and, I would say, cultural mental health, when we get back to normal."

Rokusek said she believes the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library will make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said staff are working on plans to reopen sometime in June.