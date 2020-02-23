Cedar Rapids museum stays open extra hour to offer more sensory-friendly experience

A Cedar Rapids museum is offering a new way to be more welcoming to visitors on the autism spectrum.

The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Czech Village started its “Hubert’s Night Owls” program Sunday afternoon.

The museum stayed open for an extra hour after its regular closing time for kids and families on the autism spectrum, and staff turned off the noises, videos and certain lights in its exhibits to allow for a more sensory-friendly experience.

Staff members also brought out pieces of traditional folk attire from its collection that visitors could touch and feel and even offered kolaches to try.

“Just kind of thinking of those five senses, but really thinking about those five senses in a way that's a little more accessible and simple so it's not so overwhelming for the senses,” Director of Programs Teresa Stenstrup said.

The museum plans to offer “Hubert’s Night Owls” events three more times this year.