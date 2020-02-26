Cedar Rapids mayor discusses 2020 priorities in State of the City Address

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says he's proud of the city's efforts this past year when it comes to things like flood protection and Paving for Progress.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart delivers the State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Hart looked back at 2019 during his State of the City address and said constructing permanent flood control is a top priority. He said completing the Czech Village levee, which would provide protection to a river elevation up to 19 feet on the west side of the river, was a significant step forward.

He also said October 2019's groundbreaking to mark the start of the 16th Avenue roller gate project is another effort using federal dollars. Other projects include the 3rd Avenue removable flood gates, and McGrath Amphitheatre restroom/storage facility. Both are expected to be completed this year.

“It’s the number one priority because we've had hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and certainly a percentage of that a significant percentage is still vulnerable to a flood," Hart said. "So until we get complete flood protection we are at risk. But, as I mentioned the fact that we are working fast on different sections of it, and those sections allow us to know, okay, just protect these other areas now."

He said the city has made steps toward sustainability, including being the first city in Iowa to hire a sustainability officer. Yesterday, city staff also presented the iGreenCR Action Plan that identifies sustainability opportunities for the city related to climate and greenhouse gasses, and incentives for the public to get involved.

Another priority he touched on was public safety and efforts to reduce youth violence. He mentioned the hiring of two new officers to the Police Community Action Team.

"I really think we’re starting to see more and more calls for police," Hart said. "Some of those calls are really people calling ahead of time saying that four-door sedan is driving around the neighborhood again, and they feel more comfortable now because they know the officers on the PCAT team and recognized them, so that's a big step forward."

The mayor also touted The Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities fund, or SET. He says SET is seeing positive results, so the city is committed to continue funding the program.