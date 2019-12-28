Starting January 1st people will have another place to buy CBD in Cedar Rapids, Gerald Seals.

Cedar Rapids man to start selling CBD despite it being illegal

CBD is the non-psychoactive portion of the marijuana plant. Seals are the bar owner who earlier this year tried to sell CBD infused alcoholic drinks at his bar, Uptown Live, but was told no by the state.

“My distribution company will be offering a product throughout the entire state of Iowa to only CBD establishments,” said Seals.

Despite the sales only going to CBD stores and the product not being kept at the bar, it is still illegal to sell CBD for consumption in the state of Iowa unless the person has a State of Iowa Certified Public Health Certificate and the purchase is made at one of the states 5 assigned distribution centers.

“CBD stores are also breaking the law,” said Seals. “Hundreds of stores are selling the product to people all over the state and more and more are opening up every day. If they are going to enforce the law on my distribution company then we expect them to enforce the law on all of these companies.”

Seals said the CBD infused energy drinks and water are not for everyone and people need to drink them responsibly.

“Everybody needs to know their own health,” he said. “If you are going to use CBD use it responsibly just as if you were going to come into a bar and drink.”

Seals said he already has 40 local businesses that are going to purchase the product from him.

