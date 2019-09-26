Cedar Rapids man to serve 32 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child

A Cedar Rapids man will spend 32 years in prison after his sexually exploited a 14-year-old, encouraged her to engage in prostitution.

Kevin Herring, 30, after he pleaded guilty in September of 2018 to sexual exploitation of a child and being a receipt of child pornography.

Evidence in the case showed that in January of 2018, Herring was at a halfway house after serving a federal prison sentence for being a felon and in possession of a firearm being a dometic abuser. He met the victim as he passing by the house.

Herring convinced, induced, and enticed the runaway-girl to engage in prostitution and send him sexually explicit pictures of herself.

Herring will also have to pay the victim $111,654 in restitution and sever 7 years of supervised release.

“Kevin Herring preyed upon the vulnerability of a 14-year-old runaway girl,” said United States Attorney Peter Deegan. “His repulsive conduct earned him every minute of the sentence he received. Our office has and will continue to hold accountable predators like Herring and prosecute them the full extent of the law.”