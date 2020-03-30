Cedar Rapids man serves support for local restaurants

Restaurants across eastern Iowa have been serving customers with carryout, curbside and delivery options.

Joe Sample of Cedar Rapids has become known for his love of local food, grabbing food to-go and posting what he's eating online.

"Right now it's tough for these guys,” says Sample. “People I've talked to at the restaurants, you know, they're just trying to break even. And everyone from Cedar Rapids who's going out and supporting these guys really helps.”

From ribs to burgers, and baked goods to breakfast, he's visited more than 20 restaurants and posted his pictures.

"Kind of wanted to get the word out for people to see that you can go out and support these guys still, even though a lot of them are closed for dine in business," he said. "I know that Godfather's replied back the other day that they had the busiest night after I stopped there and their heart was truly full."

Like many, Sample is working from home. His wife, who works at Elevate Salon and Emil's Hideaway is out of work, but the family will keep ordering from local menus as long as they can.

"The biggest thing is once this thing passes, to make sure you hit these restaurants that have been closed to help support them and get them back up and running again,” he says.

