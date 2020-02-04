Cedar Rapids man sentenced to two years in prison for possessing child pornography

An eastern Iowa man will serve time in prison for having possession of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Troy French, 29, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in July 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison by a federal judge. There is no opportunity for parole from federal prison.

As part of his plea agreement, French admitted to possessing child pornography between 2012 and 2017, which included prepubescent children, according to prosecutors.

French will also be required to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victims who were in the images. He will be subject to 10 years of supervised release after his prison term, and to register as a sex offender.