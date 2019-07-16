Cedar Rapids man sentenced for distributing crystal meth near schools, gun charge

A man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges.

Jonathan James Toomer, 44, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. On November 2, 2018, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine near a school and playground and possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user. Federal inmates are not eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said that Toomer began selling crystal methamphetamine, sometimes referred to as "ice," in the Cedar Rapids area during 2016. He began sourcing the drug from a person in California in the fall of 2017, which led to him and others taking multiple trips to the state to obtain more for sale.

Law enforcement executed a warrant at Toomer's house and camper, located in Hiawatha, in January 2018. They found 80 grams of crystal meth, drug ledgers, over $44,000 cash in a safe, and a loaded handgun.

Prosecutors said that Toomer used his son, who is a minor, in his drug dealing. The son came with him on trips to California. After Toomer was arrested, he spoke to the son on the phone in jail, telling him to get a package of crystal meth from the camper. Toomer also directed him to contact the person in California to tell him to "stop all calls."

As part of his sentence, Toomer will also have to forfeit his gun and $78,947 that he made from drug sales.

Toomer is being held by United States Marshals until he can be taken to federal prison.