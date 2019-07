A Cedar Rapids man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possessing child pornography.

Troy French, 29, was convicted of one count of possessing child pornography.

At Monday's hearing, he pleaded guilty to possessing images that depicted one or more children under the age of 12 between 2012 and 2017.

French faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, more than $250,000 in fines and supervised release for 5 years.