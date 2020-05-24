Cedar Rapids man mistakenly named on New York Times cover

The New York Times displayed 1,000 COVID-19 victims across the country, however one person listed from Cedar Rapids was not a victim.

The photo was meant to highlight 1% of those who have died, as the United States approaches 100,000 deaths.

The man listed, Jordan Haynes, is a case that Cedar Rapids police are investigating as a homicide. His name appeared on an earlier version of the New York Times cover.

The Times says they made an error on one of the names and his name no longer appears on any photos of the cover. The Times looked through obituaries where COVID-19 was mentioned in newspapers to find names.

KCRG reported back in March, the 27-year-old died, near Interstate 380 and 76th street southwest. First responders found Haynes dead at the scene and police say an autopsy ruled Haynes death a homicide. Police are continuing to investigate.