Cedar Rapids man looks forward to bus services returning

A Cedar Rapids man said the absence of bus service made it tough for him to get around.

The city announced Thursday services would resume Monday.

Joshua Candler is disabled and typically relies on the bus to get around town for grocery shopping and medical appointments.

At the start of the pandemic, the city temporarily suspended its service, so Candler turned to Uber, but those costs started to add up fast.

While he's looking forward to riding the bus again, he hopes it highlights the challenge for others in his situation.

The city said it will partners with Horizons and Linn County LIFTS to fill any service gaps.

