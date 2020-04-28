Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase early Tuesday morning

A Cedar Rapids man is in custody on multiple charges, after he led a Linn County Sheriff's Deputy on a brief chase early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. when the Deputy tried to pull over Logan Mayland, 18, for traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on Wright Brothers Boulevard near Lefebure Road.

Mayland did not stop his blue Mazda MZ3, instead continuing west bout on Wright Brothers Boulevard reaching speeds of 105 mph. Once the vehicle reached Highway 151, it went south before pulling over on Highway 151 in Walford.

Mayland was taken into custody and transported to the Linn County Correctional Center for charges including Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speed.

A passenger was in the vehicle and was released without incident, but was not identified. The incident remains under investigation.