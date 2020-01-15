Cedar Rapids man finds kidney donor after plea using car window

A Cedar Rapids man who turned his vehicle into a mobile billboard to help him find a kidney donor has found a match.

A message in the rear window of Scott Clark's vehicle asked for an organ donor. Photo date: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Scott Clark lives with diabetes and has been in need of a new kidney for the last two years.

“I’ve seen friends die from this disease and I’ve had my own struggles with it,” Clark said.

Last June, Johnna Nunemaker, a relative of Clark’s girlfriend, decided she would try to help out.

“I started thinking no one was jumping to help out, so I decided to come forward just to support Scott,” Nunemaker said. “I didn’t think it would become a reality.”

It took months of testing and losing weight before the date of Tuesday, January 14, 2020, was set, but then Nunemaker fell ill with pneumonia.

“It’s just going to be pushed back a couple more weeks,” Nunemaker said. “God’s got the perfect kidney for him, it just happens to be in my body.”

“It’s just a curve, it’s not a roadblock,” Clark said.

Clark said it was his optimism and the support from his family that helped to get him through the long waits. Another thing drew attention to his cause: a message of how important organ donors are on the back window of his car.

“If it helps one person stay alive in a healthy way and get off dialysis it will be worth it,” he said.

Clark said he will leave the message up on the back of his car after he undergoes surgery in order to keep the conversation about organ donations alive.