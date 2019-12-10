Cedar Rapids man facing sexual abuse charges for alleged forced sex act

A man has been arrested and charged for a September incident involving alleged sexual abuse, according to law enforcement.

Tanner Hart, 23, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

According to court filings, on or around September 19, 2019, Hart allegedly grabbed an 18-year-old female victim by the neck and forcibly performed a sex act on her against her will.

A preliminary hearing on the matter is set for December 30, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.