Cedar Rapids man facing a dozen charges after chase with police

A Cedar Rapids man is facing a dozen charges after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police say Donnell Marice Cole, 30, was spotted in a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan at around 11:13 pm Sunday night near Van Vechten Park.

Officers say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Illinois on November 29, 2018.

According to police, Cole refused to stop for police. He continued west on McCarthy Road, north on 19th Street SE, east on Mt. Vernon Road SE, north on East Post Road, west on Highway 100 and south on Armar Drive.

Cedar Rapids police say a Marion officer was able to lay down stop sticks on East Post Road near Lakeside Drive NE. The vehicle eventually became disabled at the dead end on Armar Drive.

Officers say Cole then ran on foot but was captured a short time later.

Cole is charged with second-degree theft, interference with official acts, four counts of failure to obey a traffic control device, attempt to elude, no valid driver's license, three counts of speeding and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Police say Cole reached speeds of 90 m.p.h. on Mt. Vernon Road SE and 70 m.p.h. on East Post Road and 19th Street SE.