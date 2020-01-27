Cedar Rapids dump truck driver cited for hitting pedestrian in downtown Des Moines

Des Moines police have cited a Cedar Rapids dump truck driver after he allegedly hit a person in the city's downtown area.

On Jan. 22, authorities said the driver, Jerry Bemer, 71, was turning onto 8th Street from Grand Avenue when he hit a man in the crosswalk.

The 50-year-old Mitchellville man went to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. He is still in critical condition.

Police cited Bemer with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The crash is still under investigation.