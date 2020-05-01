Cedar Rapids man designs flag to support law enforcement & first responders

A Cedar Rapids man is flying this flag to show his support for Linn County law enforcement and first responders.

Tim Campbell said he was a member of the Tipton Ambulance Service for 13 years before moving to Cedar Rapids. He says he contacted all of the agencies to see if they would be fine with him using their images on his flag.

Campbell said, "They were ecstatic. They thought it was great. I emailed them to let them know it's flying. Matter of fact the police department sent it to all their email contacts within the police department to let all the officers know about it. The Sheriff's office, we're just excited about it."

Thursday was the first time the flag flew in his yard.