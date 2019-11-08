Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse stemming from four incidents

A 31-year-old Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse stemming from four different incidents in Iowa City between June 2017 and September 2018.

The Iowa City Police Department said Carlos Hivento has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 8, 2019.

Court documents show on June 28, 2017, Hivento grabbed a woman outside of a bar on Iowa Avenue and took her to the roof where he raped her. Police said she tried to use her phone to text for help, but Hivento prevented her from using it.

After the assault, authorities said the woman got a phone number from Hivento so she could try to identify him. A short time later, the victim got a text from Hivento stating his name was "Karlos" which police said had been an alias used in other circumstances.

Another incident happened in the 100 block of South Linn Street sometime between May 15, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2018, according to arresting documents.

Police said Hivento met a woman at a bar and asked her to dance before pulling her to an alley and up to the bar's rooftop. While on the roof, Hivento raped the woman. When she tried to use her phone to get away, Hivento reportedly took it from her.

A police report from the same date range said Hivento took two women to an empty apartment. He allegedly provided drugs to them on a regular basis. One of the women had a drink and said she began to "feel weird" before blacking out.

When she woke up, police said she realized Hivento had been sexually abusing her. The other woman told him to stop, but he reportedly 'laughed it off'.

Then, in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2018, Hivento reportedly forced a 19-year-old woman to have sex with him, according to a Univerity of Iowa Police Department report. It happened near 118 1/2 of South Dubuque Street while the woman was in a 'incapacitated state.'

A police affidavit shows Hivento took videos of the sexual acts without the victim knowing.

Hivento faces at least five counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two charges of invasion of privacy. He is currently being held in the Johnson County jail.