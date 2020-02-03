Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse involving girl under 12

A man is facing a sexual abuse charge involving an alleged incident with a girl under the age of 12, according to court documents.

Timothy John Mehaffy, 60, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court filings, Mehaffy allegedly committed a sex act upon a girl under the age of 12 on or around December 1, 2018. Prosecutors said the act involved removing the victim's clothes while she was sleeping and touching of genital areas.

Investigators were able to locate bodily fluids that were a DNA match to Mehaffy inside of the sleeping bag the victim was using at the time of the incident, according to the court documents.

Mehaffy told investigators that he did not remember the alleged incident, but that he didn't think the victim would have fabricated it.

Mehaffy would be subject to enhanced sentencing penalties if convicted, due to a prior conviction for lascivious acts with a child in 2005.