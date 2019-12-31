Cedar Rapids man charged with multiple drug crimes after Iowa City traffic stop

A man who was pulled over for a traffic stop on Monday is facing multiple drug-related charges in Johnson County, according to court filings.

Gavin Morison Ogle, 20, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At around 5:02 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, an Iowa City Police officer decided to pull over a vehicle being operated by Ogle for not using headlights. According to a court filing, when Ogle lowered his window to speak with the officer, the officer claimed to smell an odor of marijuana.

A subsequent search based on that officer's observation allegedly turned up baggies of marijuana, a scale, candies infused with THC, a marijuana grinder, a pipe, marijuana seeds, CBD-infused cigarettes, and some amount of ecstasy pills.

According to the officer, Ogle stated the bag which contained the ecstasy pills was his.

Ogle was initially taken to the Johnson County Jail but was released on his own recognizance.