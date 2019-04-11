Cedar Rapids man wanted on felony warrant arrested, charged with carrying gun

An 18-year-old man already wanted on a warrant by Cedar Rapids police was arrested Wednesday for carrying a gun reported stolen.

Police said Untario McGhee had a warrant open for revocation of probation on the original charge of felon in possession and possession with Intent to deliver marijuana.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers arrested McGhee around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Bever Avenue SE, police said. He was inside of a car.

When officers stopped McGhee, they said he opened the door and showed his hands, per officer's commands. He then closed the door, locked it, pulled out a handgun from his waistband and threw it on the backseat.

Officers said they were able to get inside the car and arrest him.

The .40-caliber handgun McGhee was reported stolen to the North Liberty Police Department, according to authorities.

McGhee was booked into the Linn County Jail on multiple weapons charges.

