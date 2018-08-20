Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly spraying chemical spray in man’s face

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly spraying chemical spray in a 40-year-old male’s face for no apparent reason.

46-year-old Michael Whitehorn was riding a city bus in Cedar Rapids on Friday when he got off at the 1st Avenue and 15th Street SW bus stop near Cleveland Park.

Authorities say the victim was standing outside the bus waiting to get on and when Whitehorn passed, he sprayed a chemical spray in the victim’s face.

Authorities say there was no interaction or provocation visible on city bus camera footage.

The victim was helped by the bus driver as the suspect Whitehorn walked off. The victim was then taken to UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation.

About two and a half hours later at 3:22 p.m. Friday, authorities arrested Whitehorn for 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief for events that happened Friday after midnight. Whitehorn was charged for allegedly breaking out windows from the back of a house on 1st Avenue East that houses the Police Substation.

Whitehorn has also been charged with Assault regarding the incident at the bus stop.