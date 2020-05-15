Cedar Rapids man arrested for robbery and interference with official acts

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested for robbery and interference with official acts on May 14.

Officers say on May 13, Trevor Carl Christopherson, 30, allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old man over a dispute involving money for a sidewalk repair. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and took his phone and wallet after the victim said the repair was not complete.

After an investigation, officers contacted the suspect on May 14 at a residence located in the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW. Officers saw the suspect exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive away.

Police initiated a traffic stop at 12th Street and 16th Avenue SW, but the suspect fled on foot after stopping the vehicle. He was apprehended in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue SW.