Cedar Rapids man arrested for fracturing 17-year-old's nose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he allegedly kicked a 17-year-old in the face, causing a fracture to her nose.
On Thursday morning, police were called to an assault at 1814 Hoover Trail Court SW.
Officers said they found 39-year-old Jason Koelker bleeding from the hand. He reportedly used a large knife to stab a door so hard that it drove his hand forward, causing an injury.
Prior to his injury, officers said Koelker kicked a 17-year-old in the face, fracturing her nose.
Koelker was booked on child endangerment charges after his release from the hospital, police said.