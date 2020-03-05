Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in February

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting from over a month ago.

Laron Reginald Jackson, 27 (Courtesy Photo)

27-year-old Laron Reginald Jackson faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police say he shot at a 34-year-old man near the 2100 block of Scotty Drive SW, around 4:00 p.m. on February 3rd. Police say the bullet went into the victim's left side.

Officers arrested him just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.