Cedar Rapids man arrested for Buchanan County sexual abuse

A man who lives in Cedar Rapids was arrested for two counts of sexual abuse related to incidents in Buchanan County, according to court filings.

Joshua Robert Strait, 41, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. He made his initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court on Sunday, June 23.

Criminal complaints filed in Buchanan County indicated that between June 2012 and November 2016, Strait allegedly sexually abused two girls under the age of 12 in Rowley.

A preliminary hearing will be held on July 3 at 11:00 a.m. Strait is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on $50,000 bond.