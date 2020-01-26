Cedar Rapids man allegedly caught with meth, then led high-speed chase

A man led police on a high-speed chase through parts of the Cedar Rapids area before being arrested and charged with drug possession, among other charges, according to law enforcement officials.

Jason Fehlhafer, 38, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, in this case methamphetamine, attempt to elude while exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph or more, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Fehlhafer was given 22 traffic citations, including failure to yield to emergency vehicles, unsafe passing, failure to obey a traffic control device, speeding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on the wrong side of a two-way road, improper overtaking on the right, and failure to provide proof of liability insurance.

At around Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police said they were on patrol near Jim's Foods, located at 812 6th Street SW, when they encountered Jason Fehlhafer, 38, of Cedar Rapids. Officers said they allegedly saw narcotics "in plain view."

Fehlhafer then fled the scene, according to officers, leading law enforcement on a pursuit through a wide area of Cedar Rapids and some surrounding communities. The chase, according to traffic citations given to Fehlhafer, included stretches of 1st Avenue, Interstate 380, Blairs Ferry Road, Boyson Road, and Center Point Road.

According to one of his traffic citations, Fehlhafer's 2003 Chevy Impala reached speeds of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone while on Interstate 380.

Police said that Fehlhafer had methamphetamine, a pipe, and syringes on his person and admitted to them to smoking meth at around 5:00 a.m. earlier that day, according to a criminal complaint filed in Linn County District Court.

Fehlhafer is being held at the Linn County Jail.