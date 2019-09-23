Cedar Rapids man accused of stabbing wife in the neck

A Cedar Rapids man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck over the weekend.

Just after 2:50 p.m. Sunday, police got a report of a stabbing at 710 4th Street SW. When officers got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman with a neck injury.

According to police, the woman said her husband, Jamercion D’Andre Bush, 28, threatened to kill her and stabbed her in the neck with a kitchen knife. Bush was not at the scene.

The woman went to the hospital for with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the stabbing, police responded to a report of man who allegedly punched a car window near Penford Products, 1001 1st Street SW. Officers arrived to find Bush walking in the roadway.

Police said Bush tried to throw a rock at one officer.

Authorities eventually took Bush into custody and then to the Linn County Jail.

He was charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse and assaulting a police officer.