Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting into Ames McDonald's arrested in Missouri

Police in Missouri have arrested a Cedar Rapids man accused of firing a gun into an Ames McDonald's.

Demarcus Stokes (Courtesy image)

Demarcus Stokes, 20, faces attempted murder charges, according to KCCI. Police say he was targeting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Ames police say Stokes' ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were just 10 to 15 yards away when he fired the gun Sunday night. The boyfriend told police he saw Stokes pull up, pull out the shotgun and point it at him.

If convicted Stokes could spend up to 25 years in prison.