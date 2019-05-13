Cedar Rapids mainstay Leonardo's under new ownership after 65 years

Long-time Cedar Rapids restaurant Leonardo's has been sold to new owners after being operated by the same family for its entire existence, the restaurant announced on Monday.

Sam Aossey, Gary Rozek, and Todd Schultz bought the restaurant, located at 2228 16th Avenue SW, known for its pizzas and other fare from the Naso family, who had owned the business for the last 65 years.

Five years ago, Aossey and Rozek also purchased the Starlite Room on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, which has been in operation for 63 years. The previous owners of Leonardo's said their respect for that restaurant's legacy led them to approach the group about a possible sale.

Schultz will oversee day-to-day operations at Leonardo's. He was formerly the clubhouse manager and professional at St. Andrew's Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.

The new ownership said that they do not expect any major changes to the restaurant.