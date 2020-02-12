Cedar Rapids holding a job fair to fill seasonal positions

In the cold of winter, the City of Cedar Rapids is already thinking about the summer. This is the season to start hiring seasonal workers for 2020.

The city is planning a job fair at the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. People can come and talk to the city about all of the open positions and fill out a job application.

This is the second year for this job fair. City officials said they have struggled to fill seasonal jobs in the past, and this really helped them out last year.

The city is looking to hire hundreds of positions. Many are related to aquatics, like lifeguard positions, which the city likes to fill early because of training requirements.

The city also hires for youth sports, park workers and jobs on the golf courses.

City leaders are getting the word out to local schools about the openings. They say there's benefits to working for them.

"We're really talking about teamwork, we're really talking about responsibility,” said Angie Cole, Recreation Superintendent. “Just teaching and some of the basics they need to know. A lot of times it's their first job. If we can get them on board then they can work years after that. Promoting in responsibility and pay."

Some of the jobs are part time, while others put in the full 40 hour week. The jobs start between $8.50-10.00 dollars an hour depending on the position. Those with prior experience can get more money.