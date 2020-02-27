Cedar Rapids launching "Rolling Rec Mobile" encouraging fitness, reading at parks

This summer, Cedar Rapids is launching a new effort to get people outside moving and into reading.

The Rolling Rec Mobile is a van full of sports and recreational equipment, games, and books that will stop at various parks throughout the city. The goal is to keep kids active, reading and building connections in the community.

The City’s Parks and Rec Director says this will also break down transportation barriers by bringing programs and recreation to kids.

“The trouble is the transportation. Kids are at home now with maybe older siblings or a grandparent and it hard for them to get to our programs, so in this way, we are trying to bring our program to those kids that may not be able to get out,” said Scott Hock.

Hock says they will be traveling to 9 different locations as soon as the school year ends. A full list of the schedule will be posted on the city's website.