Investigators are working to figure out how a Cedar Rapids kitchen fire started Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., crews were called to the fire at a home in the 1600 block of South View Drive NW. An elderly woman was reportedly trapped on a dack on the back of the house. She eventually made it to a neighbor's house.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. They quickly knocked down the fire.

No one was hurt.