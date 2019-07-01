Cedar Rapids issuing citations once again with speed cameras

If you drive in Cedar Rapids, it is time to slow down.

Automatic traffic cameras on an overhead sign structure along Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on May 13, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

The City is once again using the traffic cameras on I-380 and at some intersections to catch drivers who are speeding or running red lights.

Legal issues forced the city to stop using the cameras in April 2017, but that chapter is over. The cameras were activated again on Monday.

If any car is caught by a camera going 12 mph over the speed limit, they can expect to receive a citation that starts at $75.

The cameras have been issuing warnings to motorists since June 1st. Cedar Rapids police tell the I9 investigative team that adds up to more than 14,000 warnings so far. All but 102 of them were for speeding. Had the City been issuing fines, that would have come out to more than $1 million in fines.

Fines issued by the cameras are a civil, not criminal, penalty. That means a ticket will not go onto your driving record, but it could impact your credit if you do not pay, up among other issues.

Tickets are issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who is driving.