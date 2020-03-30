Cedar Rapids hospitals expect peak of coronavirus in Linn County to come in the next month

As of Monday, Linn County had the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any county in Iowa, with 71 cases.

Dr. Tony Myers, of Mercy Medical Center, right, speaks at a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Public Library on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Linn County health leaders said that trend is only going to get worse, as they estimate the peak of infections and hospitalizations will come in the next three to four weeks, based off limited local data and data from other parts of the country and world that are further along in this process.

How much worse it will get in that time depends on how much people stay at home and avoid interacting with other people over the next two weeks, according to Dr. Tony Myers, vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

“What we do right now, over the next 10 to 14 days, is going to determine how high that peak is, how bad it gets, and whether all of the things that we’ve done in the hospitals to increase capacity, whether we’re overwhelmed over not,” Myers said Monday at Linn County’s bi-weekly coronavirus press conference at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

At another press conference earlier in the day in Johnston, Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated that she is not going to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order at this time. More than half of U.S. states are currently following such an order.

The governor said the four data points her team is using to determine if she should order Iowans to shelter in place have not indicated that it’s needed right now. Reynolds also said she is not considering giving local governments the power to issue their own shelter-in-place orders at the local level.

“This is a marathon, and so if you keep asking people to do more and more and more, and we’re not basing it on data, then at some point, they really are not going to take you serious,” Reynolds said.

On Monday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors said it sent a letter to Reynolds' office, asking her to either issue a statewide order or to give counties the authority to issue one locally.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said that a shelter-in-place order will save lives and that the state needs to err on the side of caution and safety.

“We understand the toll this is taking on everyone, including our business community,” Walker said. “And while our cities are doing a great job of developing a recovery strategy, it’s worth noting that sick people can’t work jobs, and we can do our best to revive the economy, but we cannot revive a person once we’ve lost them.”