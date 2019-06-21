Cedar Rapids hospitals defend decision to layoff staff

Some Cedar Rapids hospital employees found out this week they no longer have a job.

The new layoffs are happening at Mercy Medical Center. The announcement follows layoffs at Unity Point St. Luke's back in May.

In all, officials with Mercy say their measures will impact more than 100 jobs. Mercy spokesperson Karen Vander Sanden says Mercy has decided to lay people off to maintain their "financial strength" after conducting what they call "a thorough review of its positions."

In all 30 positions will be eliminated at Mercy and they are cutting the hours of another 18. Mercy has not said what types of positions people held they either laid off or cut the hours for.

"Mercy, like other healthcare organizations locally and across the nation, needs to change and evolve as it faces ongoing financial challenges due to lower health insurance reimbursement rates, lower patient volumes and increasing medication and supply costs," said Vander Sanden in a statement.

Officials with St. Luke's are refusing to say just how many people they let go but did tell us in a statement they include managers.

"This equates to a reduction of less than half a percent (0.5%) of our total employed workforce. While this was a difficult decision, we have a responsibility to our patients and communities to be a good steward of their limited healthcare dollars by reducing overhead and cost," St. Luke's spokesperson Sarah Corizzo said in the statement.

Mercy also says it will not be filling 42 open positions and that 16 employees took part in a "voluntary separation program."