Cedar Rapids home has been covered in trash for weeks

Trash piled up in front of a Cedar Rapids house is causing people to call it a neighborhood dump site.

A TV9 viewer reached out to the I9 investigative team about the situation claiming that the trash has been piling up for weeks.

The house in question is located in the 600 block of A Avenue Northwest.

Bradley Burnell says he is in the process of moving out of the home he once shared with his wife and children.

"We got divorced, and it finalized, and we sold the house," said Burnell.

Burnell says he has been trying to move out ever since he sold the property back in April to an Ely based company called, D.F. Jones Enterprises. Burnell tells I9 he thought it would be the moment he could start moving on with his life but in reality, moving has proved easier said than done.

Burnell says after he began cleaning out his house and putting trash on the curb other people began using his former property as a dumping ground. Burnell estimates only around a quarter of the stuff that was there on Tuesday was actually his.

"They've come and dropped off chairs, pianos, tires, TVs, and yea it's been rough going through it," said Burnell.

Burnell claims the new owner, Doug Jones with D.F. Jones Enterprises, promised a dump truck to help him move but he says that never happened. Instead, an eviction warning arrived.

Over the phone I9 was able to get in touch with Doug Jones, but he declined to take part in an on-camera interview.

"We just bought the house. We evicted the old tenant," said Jones.

A spokesperson for the City of Cedar Rapids tells I9 they have contacted the property owner and told him he has until May 13th to get rid of this mess.