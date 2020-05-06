Cedar Rapids volunteer group sews, donates thousands of masks

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachel Schlager and her team of volunteers have been sewing masks to donate to the community.

Suddenly, a few masks turned into a hundred masks and eventually thousands. As of Tuesday, Schlager's team at Threads in Cedar Rapids made 2,600 masks. That comes out to about 1,300 yards of fabric, she said.

All of the supplies are donated, from the thread to the fabric, even a sewing machine.

But it's not by choice this team came together.

"We all happen to be laid off because of the COVID so we all don't have anything else to do," Schlager said.

Then the need hit close to home for Schlager.

"My husband is a nurse and he sat me down and was like 'we're running out of PPE.' He's like 'you really need to do this,'" Schlager said.

Schlager said it's amazing to see the community come together to support her efforts.

"It makes me want to stay here in Cedar Rapids," Schlager said. "I think it's a beautiful, amazing community and I think it's absolutely wonderful how much everyone's been able to donate."

Schlager said as long as there is a need, her team will be there to keep making masks.

If you'd like to donate supplies, click or tap here to go to Threads' Facebook page.